An Iyaganku Family Court in Ibadan has ordered the remand of a father and his three sons at Abolongo Correctional facility over alleged kidnap and murder of an eight- year-old boy in Saki.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants are: Salaudeen Abdulrasak , the father; Waliu Abdulrasak , 23; Ilias Abdulrasak, 18; and Abdulhammed Abdulrasak of Alubarika area, Saki, Oyo State.

NAN reports that the defendants, who live in the same neighbourhood with the victim, are facing charges of conspiracy, abduction and murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr S. H. Adebisi, ordered their remand at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo, pending the outcome of legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Adebisi, who did not take the plea of the defendants, thereafter adjourned the matter until April 25 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji had told the court that the four defendants allegedly conspired together to kidnapped the victim.

Adedeji said, “the defendants allegedly kidnapped one Abdulraheem Bamimore, aged eight, by taking him out of the custody of his parents without their consent

“On March 3, at about 12: 00 noon, when the twin children one Abdulraheem Bamimore ‘m’ and Abdullahi Bamimore ‘m’ returned from school.

“One of them named Abdulraheem Bamimore went out of the house after being lured by the suspects to an undisclosed location,

“The defendants unlawfully caused the death of Abdulraheem Bamimore by tying him with rope.”

She said the offence contravened Section 3 and was punishable under Section 4 (1) and 6 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law of Oyo State 2016

Adedeji said the offences were also contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

