….. plans first fight in Nnewi

Chief Executive Officer of Kimpton Palace Hotels and Events, Barr. Ikechukwu Ibeto (KSJ) has recently acquired Professional Boxing Promotion Licence from the Nigerian Boxing Board Of Control.

The United Kingdom based Nigerian legal counsel and hotelier has shown passionate interest in the sport of boxing promotion.

He flagged off with a HBE Boxing International Boxing Championship “Royal Rumble” on December 29th 2021 at Kimpton Palace Hotels Nnewi, Anambra State.

At the Royal Rumble 2021, Lightweight International Championship title was taken home by Mathias Napaongo from Burkina Faso.

Barr. Ikechukwu Ibeto (KSJ) said that he is set to promote National Boxing Championships and HBE titles in Africa.

“I want to carve the heart of boxing from where the sun sets, so it can shine all over Africa and beyond.”

Barr. Ikechukwu’s company is said to be the first to obtain a professional boxing license from Nigerian Boxing Board Of Control (NBBOfC) in the South East.

The secretary general of Nigeria Boxing Board Of Control Anambra “Remi Aboderin” affirmed that having a big hospitality firm as Kimpton Palace to affiliate with the sports of boxing is a welcome development for the Nigerian Fighting Industry.

Kimpton Palace Promotions is set to roll out his debut NBBOFC sanctioned fight on the 17th of April 2022 at Kimpton Palace Hotels and Events centre, Nnewi, Anambra state.