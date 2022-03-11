The family of late Prince A.A Nwafor Orizu, Nigeria’s second Senate President during the first Republic has concluded plans to hold 23rd anniversary memorial service in his honour.

He transitioned in the year 1999.

A release made available to our correspondent by his last child, Prince Ifeamuma Nwafor Orizu said the event will take place on March 20, 2022 at Nwafor Orizu’s home town, God’s Village, Ndiakwu Otolo Nnewi in Anambra State.

Orizu was also an Acting President of Nigeria from late 1965 until the military coup of January 1966 where he spent 92 days in power.

Orizu ran successfully for election as an independent candidate to represent Onitsha Division, and became the chief whip in the Eastern House of Assembly.

He later joined with other independent candidates to form the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon (NCNC).

He played a central role in helping Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe become premier of the Eastern Region, using his influence in the NCNC. Zik appointed Orizu the minister of local Government.

He was a member of the Nnewi Royal family. His nephew Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III is the current Igwe (King) of Nnewi Kingdom. Nwafor Orizu College of Education in Nsugbe, Anambra State, is named after him.

The memorial thanksgiving service is expected to attract the presence of top Igbo sons from within and outside the country, diplomats, the academia, business class and top rated entertainers.