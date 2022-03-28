By Ezra Ukanwa, Bernard Ozuan, Abuja

A Nigerian Family is seeking justice for their loved one, Barr Godwin Akpan Ikoiwak, who was reportedly killed by his wife with rate poison, also known as sniper.

While speaking with Journalists in Abuja, the sister to the deceased, Barr. Nne Ikoiwak, who spoke for the family, accused the deceased wife of poisoning their brother with a sniper otherwise known as “Otapiapia.”

Ikoiwak further disclosed that the family had received a shocking news from the deceased wife that her husband died earlier that day at 10am, but she made the call at exactly 9pm in the evening of that same day, stating that it took her 12 hours to inform the deceased family of his demise.

She pointed out that even though the deceased had suffered asthma attacks as a child, he did not die of asthma as the wife claimed following an autopsy report from a medical facility.

She further accused the deceased wife of conniving with a doctor in Akwa-Ibom state to report a fake reason for the death of their brother.

Ikoiwak said: “According to his wife, she was in Port Harcourt, where she worked when she received this call, she hired a car down to Uyo to meet her husband. This was strange because we knew she worked in Calabar and still worked there.

“She explained that a medical doctor from St. Luke hospital known as Dr. Imoh Johnson told her to come directly to the hospital and she got there to meet her husband’s dead body. She proceeded to embalm on the advice of the doctor and deposited his body in the mortuary.

“During this time, the security guard confirmed that two of Abasiesebanga brothers had gone to the deceased house in Nkemba, Uyo ransacked and carted away documents and valuables.

“two weeks before he was brutally murdered, Barr Godwin Akpan Ikoiwak left his home to Nkemba in Uyo, AKWA Ibom state and moved to his mother in-laws house, Mrs. Margret Edward Umoh who is a spiritualist in Nung Udoe, Itak, Ikono Akwa Ibom State.

“This was normal as the deceased had lived in this village for almost a year with his wife and his mother-in-law. This was the house Bugzy lived in until the day he was murdered.

“We tried to see our late brother’s body the night we got the news to confirm our story, but his wife refused to give us access for a week. We proceeded to her office in Calabar, nobody knew she was bereaved as she acted normal at work but ran away when she saw members of her deceased husband’s family.

“She later called Enobong, the elder brother to the deceased to come to the mortuary at St. Luke Hospital Anua, Uyo. On getting there, she was in a company of lawyers from FIDA, Uyo and a few lawyers from the ministry of justice where her late husband worked and insisted a liability document which she drafted to be signed to the effect that if we took possession of the body, we are liable for anything found in the body. He refused as we suspected the first sign of foul play.

“When Enobong entered into the mortuary to see Bugzy’s body, on sighting the deceased body, he noticed several bruises and injuries to his body. He had a deep cut to his left eye, his lips burnt, his hands and legs had marks like he had been tied up. This led the family to request an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“After further investigation, things took an interesting turn as the medical doctor, Dr. Imoh at St. Luke Hospital Anua, Uyo confirmed that Bugzy was brought in dead by “a good samitarian” in the tricycle.

“The doctor had a file that showed the deceased death was caused by acute respiratory failure, Asthma. The doctor was asked how he diagnosed, administered and treated the deceased when he was brought in dead. The doctor couldn’t give clear information as he refrained from answering further questions and asked to confer with his legal counsel.

“At this point, a full autopsy with toxicology was requested and reported our suspicions to the state CID, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo. The autopsy was carried out and the deceased was buried. His wife didn’t attend or send any representation from her family, close or extended but armed with the death certificate, she immediately applied and received approval to claim the deceased benefits from his office barely two weeks after this barbaric murder, and even before the deceased was buried.

“She even accused and submitted a petition against the deceased siblings of an alleged threat on her life. We were invited to the Force CID, Area 10, Abuja. Statements were taken and we took bail, the petition was later dismissed.

“On the 15th of March, the result of the autopsy was released and the pathologist explained the cause of the death, he affirmed that the deceased had no sign of respiratory disease or asthma, but clearly stated that Barr. Godwin Akpan Ikoiwak was murdered, bound, held down and forced to ingest a toxic substance called Sniper, locally known as Otapiapia. This was horrific, barbaric, brutal, and a painful death.

“As at now, Abasiesebanga Godwin Ikoiwak, Bugzy’s wife moves around Calabar with police protection since the autopsy result has been out, she has refused to respond to the invitation and avoided contact with the family of the deceased.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the Executive Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Uyo, the Honorable Attorney General of Akwa-Ibom State, Human Right activists, and all stakeholders for justice to be served.

“Injustice has been done to a diligent and fierce persecutor and there is need to bring justice to this case, we need the perpetrators to answer and give account how this young man was cut down in his prime. We understand command responsibility, we hereby appeal that actions should be taken expeditiously.”

At press time, efforts to get a reaction from the deceased wife proved abortive as she didn’t pick all calls put across to her, neither did she return any.