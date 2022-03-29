In loving remembrance of Princess, Chief, Dr. IRENE ODODO ODARO, NeéLAWAL-OSULA. (March 15, 1951-March 30, 2021)

We remember our dear mother and grandmother today and always, with gratitude to God for her well-livedlife.

It is hard to believe it has been a year since we last saw your face, heard your laughter, and heard you say “I love you” which you so often did.

You walked with grace

The airs of a princess

The kindness of an angel

You had something for everyone

Be it a gift, a joke, a smile,

You had something for everyone

The love of a mother

The warm embrace of a sun

The soft words of a poet

The stories of those who chose the path less travelled

You had something for everyone

But you gave us everything

You left us exactly a year ago today, barely two weeks after we celebrated your grand 70th birthday. What shock and anguish it was to lose you so unexpectedly. Our hearts remain broken, but a broken heart is a heart that has been loved. We take comfort in the fact that we were fortunate to have had you – an angel in the form of our mother.

Mum was exceptional in everything she did. She was a rock for her family and friends. She was a pillar of service to Edo state as Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, and afterwards as Commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC). She gave generously to a variety of charities and gave many people hope.

Today, we establish the Irene Ododo Foundation in her honor, in order to preserve her legacy and the societal impact she sought throughout her life.

We express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us over the last year.

May God continue to bless each and every one of you.

Very fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren.

The Irene Ododo Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by the children of Irene Ododo Odaro in support of creating positive outcomes for people and the society.

www.ireneododofoundation.org