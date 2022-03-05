By Esther Onyegbula

The need to imbibe family values will be the focal point in a new television game show tagged ‘ Family Fame’ which is set to hit major Nigerian television stations.

At the unveiling of the pre-recorded family show, the Chief Executive Officer, Auxilia Media, organisers of the event, Mrs Olufunke Fajusigbe, said the show was a display of her commitment to ensuring that Nigerians are allowed to enjoy the best content in the family unity.

She further said the weekly show was tailored to fit Nigerian households and designed to promote family unity.

“What makes a Nigerian family unique is the value. Presently, everything is pulling families away and we feel that we need to do something to ensure the family is brought back together. Anything that will bring the families together will be a good venture economically and mentally,” she said.

The show is a 52-week long reality show with comedy, entertainment and other features. It will feature two families weekly, composed of five members each, going head to head to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions answered by the people.

Explaining further, Mrs Fasujigbe further said because of a lot of values, pure entertainment, fun and originality the show offers, it is different from other reality shows.

” There is a talent part of it where people show their talents. This is why it is very unique. It’s not going to be swallowed up by other reality shows. We have gotten that space to showcase what we do. It’s very relaxing.

The simplicity of the Family Fame allows both nuclear and extended families to participate in the game show irrespective of their educational background or knowledge.”

The show is scheduled to air on African Magic on Sundays at 6;30pm and Wazobia TV on Saturdays at 7;30pm and is anchored by one of Nigeria’s foremost comedians, Seyi Lawrence known as Seyi Law.

At the end of the show the winning family would go home with the grand prize of two million naira.