Falconets

Nigeria’s national under-20 women football team are in Dakar to take on Senegal on Saturday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said on Wednesday.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said the Falconets have a date with Senegal in the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

“The first leg clash with their Senegalese counterparts is on Saturday at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies, just outside Dakar, and the match will kick off at 4:30 p.m Senegal time (5:30 p.m Nigeria time,” he said.

Olajire said the two–time World Cup runners-up have scored a total of 18 goals in five matches in the qualifying series while beating Central African Republic (CAR), Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

“Against CAR, the Falconets hit seven goals away and four at home, before lashing the Congolese girls 4-0 in Brazzaville, leading to the Congolese Football Federation pulling their girls out of the return leg.

“Cameroon’s under-20 girls showed muscle and strength in their first encounter with the Nigerian girls in Douala to end it 0-0, but fell by three goals at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to crash out of the race.

“On their part, the Senegalese girls reached this final qualifying round after edging the Mali 5-3 on penalty kicks shoot-out, with both teams tied 1-1 at the end of the two legs in the fourth round,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed a Togolese official, Vincentia Amedome, as the centre referee for the match.

She will be assisted by compatriot Abra Agbedanou, as assistant referee 1, and Mauritanians Mariem Chedad (as assistant referee 2) and Aissata Amadou (as fourth official).

Sabine Zoungrana from Burkina Faso will serve as the match commissioner.

FALCONETS SQUAD IN DAKAR

Goalkeepers: Nelly Ekeh (Sunshine Queens); Monle Oyono (Bayelsa Queens); Inyene Etim (Abia Angels)

Defenders: Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens)

Motunrayo Ezekiel (Naija Ratels); Oluwabunmi Oladeji (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluchi Ohaegbulem (Confluence Queens); Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo Queens)

Midfielders: Bashirat Amoo (Nasarawa Amazons); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Adoo Yina (Nasarawa Amazons); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels)

Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Anuoluwapo Salisu (Bayelsa Queens)

Forwards: Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Mercy Idoko (Nasarawa Amazons); Flourish Sebastine (Bayelsa Queens); Taiwo Lawal (FC Robo Queens); Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels); Tessy Ojiyovwi (Nasarawa Amazons)

(NAN)

