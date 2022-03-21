By Gabriel Olawale

South East South South Professionals of Nigeria, SESSPN, has expressed displeasure over government refusal to inaugurate a new board of Niger Delta Development Commission two years after Senate clearance.

Speaking during the 2022 Maiden Medal of Honour’s Nite themed, “A blueprint agenda for the rapid economic and social transformation of the South East and South South Regions of Nigeria” the President of the Association, Hannibal Uwaifo said that failure to inaugurate a new board is against the interest of the region.

“Despite the clearance for a new board by the Senate more than 2 years back and the revelation of alleged massive fraud revealed by the Audit report which has since been submitted to the Federal Government, the Board is yet to be inaugurated for an inexplicable reason.

“This development is against the interest of the region and we again call on one of us Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Federal Government to find an immediate solution to it.”

Uwaifo said that the group of professionals will continue to agitate for Nigeria to be restructured into a true Federation, devolution of real authority and resource control, “The continuous plundering of the mineral resources in the South South especially in the Niger Delta remain of serious concerns to us, just as the injustice of environmental pollution and marginalization in the allocation of resources in the extractive sector of our economy.”

He added that the infrastructural decay in the South East as a result of neglect and marginalization is not only unjust and despicable but should quickly be addressed in a holistic form, “It is the belief of the SESSPN that politics must not deliberately be played to the detriment of the South East but instead the so-called federal character principles should be applied to ensure that the East is accommodated to solidify the unity of Nigeria.”

At the occasion, 10 distinguished Nigerians honoured are Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere, His Excellency Donald Duke, Late Engr. Chidi Izuwah, Late Albert Okumagba, His Excellency, RT. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Professor Okey Oramah, Mazi Uche Orji and Engr. Simbi Wabote for the giant strides they have recorded in their different fields of endeavour, locally, nationally, continentally and globally.

Speaking during the presentation of the Medal of Honour to 10 distinguished personalities, the Former Chief of Defence Staff and the Chairman of the occasion, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia (rtd) admonished people from South East and South South to champion investments both in the oil sector and general development of industrials in the region.

“Part of the challenges that face us in the two regions includes increased recourse to violence, criminality, and lack of inclusion in governance. As we recognize these challenges, we should also understand that the future is already here, with most economies being technology-driven.

He hinted that to be able to support the youth in meeting these challenges, the regions must give serious thoughts to education and industrial development, “SESS as a professional body must make effort to harness the talents, achievements of these individuals including our collective skills to chart a course where our expertise can be brought to bear on social-political and socio-economic development of our two regions.”