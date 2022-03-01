We see the world the way we see ourselves. In that sense, if we don’t see ourselves well, we will not see the world clearly either. The opposite is, of course, equally true. But when we look at our world, and a lot of it seems difficult to understand or feels more complex than it needs to be, we can say that many of us are not evaluating ourselves correctly.

That is the domain of self-development. It’s the reason why the world is burgeoning with self-help books and life coaches. For entrepreneur Fabian Kumpusch, self-development is the core of success. In this article, he unpacks his reasons.

People are beginning to wonder about the meaning of success. It seems money alone does not complete its definition. There’s a hidden X factor that seems to be evading most of us. For Kumpusch, that factor is self-development. He says, “Life is our chance to improve upon ourselves. We are our best creation.

Everything that gets made by us is a shadow of who we are. For me, self-development is instrumental to success because, at the end of the day, we should learn about ourselves, get closer to our inner nature, figure out our emotions, ascertain our skills and when the new day breaks, bring this newfound clarity to the table, to make the world and ourselves, a little bit better. It’s the kind of success that can sustain itself, that can make us feel grounded and one with ourselves.”

Kumpusch is a global traveler, and travel seems to have opened his eyes in more ways than one. It has helped him find his feet, so to speak. The 23-year old indeed feels he is where he must be. Talking about his journey with self-development, Kumpusch says, “I was always clear about what I wanted. And I knew that to get it, I must focus on developing myself.

To become successful, I had to overcome my fears, find my feet, be honest, and do my work diligently. These might seem like the most obvious things, but often in their rush to achieve success, people forego them and take shortcuts that in the end keep them from getting the very thing they want.”

Self-development is a life goal. And for Fabian Kumpusch, it seems to be the best way to find success and make it sustainable.