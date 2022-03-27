By Nnamdi Ojiego

To tackle the growing cases of kidney disease, experts in the health sector have called for collaboration among health institutions and stakeholders.

The experts noted that the partnership has become necessary to promptly arrest the unfortunate trend and other health problems in society.

Speaking on behalf of other stakeholders at the 2022 annual World Kidney Diseases Eradication Day lecture series in Lagos, the Clinical Director, St. Nicholas hospitals, Lagos, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye, called for very closer ties with the ‘leaders in authority’ and Max Healthcare of India, especially, in the areas of kidney transplant and other allied kidney challenges in the country.

He said: “Ruminating over different causes, the prompt and subsequent arrest and solutions of the disease, it was suggested and humbly recommended that with the renowned global success of Max Healthcare of India, the nation was able to arrest such surge, more importantly, with little or no convenient financial assistance from government and other non-government organizations.

“Such meaningful relief was assured to stem down the unfortunate surge while ruminating over different examples and the treatment, it was therefore very necessary for such meaningful, constructive road map to release the kidney patients of the diseases, especially with adequate medical tourism, especially at the approved central bank exchange rate, to facilitate the prompt permanent treatment of the disease against further embarrassment to the patients.“Other relief packages were also envisaged to the kidney donors which should also include insurance policy to underwrite such unfortunate eventualities going through numerous achievements of the Max Healthcare.

“It very pertinent for a very meaningful, constructive ties to promptly alleviate the problems and the challenges of the suffering patients to give such relief, especially with the adequate support of the individuals’ relatives, friends associates to conveniently donate to the kidney transplant operations, having in mind the absolute success of such operation and enduring success of the transplant.”

Also, Nigeria’s Max Healthcare representative Pharm Saravanan Arimuthu, explained that Max Healthcare has a rich resume accrued from its academic and practical success over the years globally, in the heart and surgery operations.

The event was very well attended by renowned medical and surgical experts that contributed meaningfully to the interactive session.

They included the Past District 9110 Governors, Dr. Kamar Omotosho, and Dr. Adewale Ogunbadejo; the President Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, PHF Mamta Deb Roy, her spouse, the Charter President PHF, Dr. Sunit Deb Roy, and Assistant Governor, Chief Sanjeev Tandoh, Others were Dr. Harish Vaja, a Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Basirat Giwa, ex-President Rotary Club of Gbagada, and Dr. Adetoun Agbe-Davies, former President of Ikoyi Lagos among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria