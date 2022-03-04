Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has again reaffirmed its commitment to the Ease of Doing Business in order to ensure the smooth flow of foreign investors and investments into Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore stated this when the Vice-President, Human Resource ( VP-HR) Shell Nigeria, Mr Olukayode Ogunleye and his colleagues paid a working visit to his office in the Ministry of Interior, Abuja.

Dr Belgore assured that the Division of Enforcement, Investigations and Inspection in the Ministry of Interior “is largely to ensure compliance to the updated guidelines on the Administration of expatriate quota and other business instruments in Nigeria which hopefully shall enable Federal Government provide a conducive working business environment for all stakeholders”.

According to him, the expatriate quota “is not to witch hunt but rather to reposition the management of these instruments of business for greater efficiency and effectiveness; thereby curbing illegality and corruption in the system”.

Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams in a statement said “the permanent secretary reiterated that among others the mandate of the Ministry include the formulation and implementation of Policies and Programmes of government that enhances internal security, public safety, an enabling business environment for domestic and foreign investors and the maintenance of citizenship integrity, all of which are key pillars in the priority areas of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration”.

Speaking further, Dr Shuaib Belgore said the Ministry of Interior has the responsibility of processing citizenship application and the mandate of registration of statutory marriages, issuance of business permits to foreign companies and approvals of expatriate quota allocation.

Earlier, Mr Olukayode Ogunleye, the Vice President Human Resource, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) confirmed that shell, Exxon Mobil are not leaving Nigeria.

“The Federal Government has a large share in it, but rather despite the very tough and trying environment around the Niger-Delta Region where most of their oil wells are shutdown due to insecurity, we are still forging ahead to ensure equity diversification of their business to build smaller, emerging businesses to assist in growing the Nigerian Economy from both the deep water business to the new Nigerian Natural Liquidified Gas (NNLG).

“This will enhance the transfer of gas and power to Aba, Ota and Agbara”.

Present during the visit were the Director of Citizenship and Business (Barr.) Mrs Moremi Soyinka-Onijala, Director General Services Mr Sylvanus Esinwoke, Director Press and Public Relations, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams. The Permanent Secretary’s Aide, others are Mrs Titilope Babatunde, PSC Liaison and Onyekachi Igwe, Corporate Relations Adviser both of Shell Liaison Lagos and Abuja.