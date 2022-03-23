

A special 10% bonus airtime has been unveiled by national telecommunications company, Globacom on recharges made on the network through E-Top up channels.



“This tantalising offer is in line with our commitment to offer unlimited opportunities to Nigerians. We firmly believe it will enrich the network experience of Glo subscribers as we give them up to 10% more airtime to make unlimited call. Furthermore, the bonus can be used to call other networks”, the company said in a press statement on Wednesday in Lagos.



According to Globacom, up to 10% Bonus Airtime will instantly be credited to customers after each of their recharges on Glo café, *777#, *805#, Bank, as well as on USSD Codes, eCommerce & Mobile Apps, Internet Banking, ATMs, Gloworld outlets, Glo E-Top Up Retailers, and POS.

The company explained that customers can top up their Glo lines, as well as that of friends and associates with values ranging from One Naira (N1.00) to Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) in a single transaction, without a PIN from scratching a recharge card on Glo E-Top Up Service.



“All that is required is to Recharge via any E-Top up channel and the customer will get the bonus instantly,” the company explained, adding that a Special Code is not required to recharge in order to enjoy the extra 10% bonus on Glo E-Top Up recharges

Gloworld, GloZone outlet or any Glo E-Top Up retailer nearby provides alternatives for customers without bank accounts to recharge their lines electronically and enjoy the onus airtime.



“All new and existing prepaid customers on the Glo network can enjoy up to 10% bonus airtime upon recharging electronically,” Globacom concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria