By Steve Oko

Though battling to survive a life-threatening ailment that has confined her to the hospital bed where medical experts are making spirited efforts to save her life, former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has paid glowing tribute to his wife, Mrs Felicia Wabara on her 69th birthday.

The former number three citizen of Nigeria who spoke with our correspondent on phone, said though the condition of his wife was critical in a hospital bed, he decided to celebrate her because of what she meant to him.

He said that the wife had been so close to him since 40 years of their union, and added much meaning to his life, hence, he would continue to show her love despite her painful health condition.

Speaking in an emotion-laden voice, the former Senate President said: “Mr Darling Fee, as we celebrate your 69th year of life, it’s with a full heart that I wish you a happy birthday.

” I thank God for your life because you have been a blessing not only for me, but for so many people who know you.

” Your light, your selflessness, your compassion, your capacity for love, and your unwavering kindness are what have kept me going all these years and are what you poured into our family.

“Happy birthday and happy Mother’s Day. We all Love you.”

Mrs Felicia hails from Ogwa in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, while Wabara is from Ukwa in Abia State.

Their marriage is blessed with children.