By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Close to 10,000 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other opposition parties in Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, at the weekend defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The defectors were led to the PDP by a former stalwart of the APC, and one time Special Adviser on Security Matters, Colonel Basil Kwembeh (retd), a former Kwande LG Chairman, Terhile Iorchir and a host of other APC and opposition leaders in the area.

Receiving the defectors in Adikpo the LG Headquarters, Governor Samuel Ortom commended them for joining a party that was on the verge of claiming power at the centre in 2023.

The Governor stated that the victorious outings of the PDP in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, election and the bye-elections in Plateau and Cross River States was an indication that the party would win more states in the coming general elections and also reclaimed the leadership of the country.

The Governor said it was obvious that “Nigerians have rejected the APC for its bad leadership that plunged the country into worsening economic and security crisis,” saying there was no justifiable reason for a Benue person to belong to a party that its leadership had allegedly supported the activities of armed herdsmen in the state.

He assured the lead defectors and their teeming supporters of equal opportunities in the party assuring that the PDP would always uphold the tenets justice, fairness and equity.

Addressing the defectors, the Senator representing Benue North East District, Senator Gabriel Suswam urged them and all Benue people to rally round the PDP, and unite behind the leaders saying Nigerians need real men like Governor Ortom who could stand firm on issues of national unity.

On his part, State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede, represented by the party’s Deputy Chairman, Mr. Isaac Mfo said the party was happy with its growth in Benue North East District with the influence of Senator Suswam, Bob Tyough and other leaders.

Other speakers including former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Chief Margaret Ichen, House of Representatives Member for Kwande/Ushongo, Bob Tyough and Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi said the people of Kwande were leaving the APC in their thousands because they saw nothing good in the APC.

Other opposition leaders who joined the PDP with their teeming supporters includes Mr. James Vandefan, John Ikyembe, Samuel Uke and Moses Ichor.

Vanguard News Nigeria