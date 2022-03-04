.

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has congratulated His Royal Majesty King Amalate Johnnie Turner on his coronation as the new Obanobhan III of Olei, Oloibiri Kingdom, Bayelsa State.

In a message of felicitations to King Turner, the former President described him as an experienced administrator with a reputation of honour, dignity and glorious strides.

Dr Jonathan wrote: “I rejoice with the family, friends and associates of His Royal Majesty King Amalate Johnnie Turner and the entire Oloibiri Kingdom on his coronation as the Obanobhan III of Olei (Oloibiri Kingdom).

“Your Majesty, your peaceful ascension to the Stool of Obanobhan of Olei (Oloibiri Kingdom) is a testimony of your hard work, service and dedication to the cause of our people.

“You are an experienced administrator with a reputation of honour, dignity and glorious strides. I am therefore elated by the choice of the Kingmakers for selecting you as our new king.

“I am confident that you will leverage your wealth of experience and innovative ideas to advance the cause of the people of Oloibiri Kingdom and preserve our custom, tradition and values.

Your Majesty, I wish you a peaceful, stable and glorious reign. May God grant you wisdom and sustain your kingdom with peace, unity and love.”

Vanguard News Nigeria