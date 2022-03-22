

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja



Northern elder statesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has predicted that a vast majority of former members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is likely to take control of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after its elective national convention on March 26, 2022.



The outspoken Arewa leader also predicted that as the 2023 general elections draw nearer, many disgruntled PDP and APC bigwigs will move to smaller political parties to take them over in order to realise their personal ambitions.





He stated these in a series of posts on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, adding that the wholesale rejection of politicians who have made the rounds of the dominant parties in 2023 was the only way the nation can make progress.



Baba-Ahmed said, “By the time APC concludes the selection of its new leaders in a few days, you are likely to see the vast majority of former PDP members in control of APC. PDP’s new leaders will also have a heavy presence of former APC stalwarts in charge of its future. Do the math. What will be new?



“There will be many former PDP/APC big wigs in charge of smaller parties as well. People who see parties only as election platforms are unlikely to move to small parties just to make up the numbers. They will move there to take over and realize personal ambitions. What will change?”

Asked by a follower what the way forward was for the nation, he said: “A wholesale rejection of politicians who have made the rounds of the dominant parties, treating them only as casually-interchangeable platforms, offering the same thing: leadership that benefits leaders.”



Reacting to the call for more experienced leaders to continue to dominate in the game of politics in the country, the former Federal Permanent Secretary said, unless Nigerians broke with a past these politicians want to preserve, it would be difficult to rebuild the nation on stronger foundations.



“Whose game, theirs? There was a time when they were not in the game. Not all experience is good for good governance. Unless Nigerians break with a past these politicians want to preserve, it will be difficult to rebuild it on stronger foundations,” he stressed.



While condemning the recent attack on the country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, he described the violence as a threat to all because it could spread easily without boundaries, if not contained.