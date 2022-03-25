.

A former ex-militant leader and Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has ranked Col. Milan Dikio, (rtd) High in the management and administration of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP noting that “his Midas touch” has changed decades of the negative narratives of the intervention agency for the better his assumption in the office as the Interim Administrator of the agency.

According to Akpodoro who stated this in Abuja Wednesday, Dikio is the best Administrator to be appointed into the PAP noting that with Dikio, the Programme has taken a new direction for growth and development of the Niger Delta region and her population particularly he stated, ex-militants heavy sigh of relieve as against agitations that marred the administrations of past Coordinators of the programme due to poor performance.

Akpodoro, who doubles as the President National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, said Dikio has put so many structural changes in place in the running of the programme, stipends are paid regularly, training and retraining to build capacity among ex-militants have been unfettered, adding that the Federal Government has done well to have appointed Dikio, noting that ex-militants a grateful for the laudable achievements of the retired army boss in the saddle.

He further stressed that, unlike the past, Dikio has no preference for any tribe or group of persons in the region as he said, the interim administrator has been treating all inequitable manners aimed at bequeathing a legacy of peace and harmony in the region.

Since Dikio assumed office, the Urhobo-born ex-militant leader noted that no group has staged a protest and expressed grievance due to the superlative management style of the former army chief adding that he should do more by carrying every segment of the region along.

He called on ex-militants and stakeholders in the PAP to rally support for Dikio for optimal performance noting that the call becomes imperative owing to the need to support the Interim Administrator to carry out his agenda of positioning the programme more productively for the betterment of the region and her people.

He lauded the strides of the Administrator for opening the floodgates for the “once abandoned/monetised scholarship programme” stressing that a stronger, more reliable and productive PAP is underway to buy back its image by toeing the line of rapid development and human growth.