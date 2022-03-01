A former Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism in Lagos State, Mr. Philip Aivoji, has been elected the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.Aivoji was elected at a state congress held, weekend, in Lagos.

In a keenly contested congress, Aivoji polled 839 votes to defeat his closest contender, Dr Amos Fawole, who polled 816 votes.

Announcing the results, yesterday, Chairman, Electoral Committee for the Lagos State Congress of PDP and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, said the committee was fair and transparent in the conduct of the congress.

“After the transparent and open electoral process of the Lagos State PDP State Congress, I hereby announce the following results. In the chairmanship contest, we had six candidates and, as Chairman of this committee, I hereby declare Aivoji Philip Olabode as the chairman-elect of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

He said that Dr Adetokunbo Pearse scored zero vote; King Okuneye got 56 votes; Niyi Adams polled 29 votes, while Dr Abiodun Adebiyi scored zero vote.

Douye added: “Everybody should work in a way and in a manner to ensure that the PDP remain united as a family. Even those who had the ambition to lead the party but lost should support the winners to ensure that come 2023 the PDP will take over Lagos State.”

In his acceptance speech, Aivoji, who said that he considered the call for service as a privilege, promised to work with leaders of PDP to reposition the party in the state in order to win elections.The party’s congress produced the newly elected state executives.

They are Mr. Benedict Tai (Deputy Chairman), Mr Soji Orioye (Secretary), Mr Hakeem Amodu (Publicity Secretary), and Mrs Idowu Akinsanya (Women Leader), among others.

