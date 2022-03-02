The food industry is one of the booming industries that holds great potential in Nigeria. Mabel Agbenyo, the CEO of Mabini’s Restaurant is one of the young Nigerians adding value in that sector.

Mabini’s Restaurant and bar is an Abuja based restaurant with focus on excellent customer service. Recounting how her entrepreneurial journey began, Agbenyo said: “Mabini’s Restaurant actually started out as a home delivery business. I started out by delivering food to just friends who loved my cooking and were willing to pay for it. This should tell you about the quality of food I make”.

On what makes her restaurant different from others, the visionary entrepreneur said: “I have read a lot of complaints from customers about how expensive food are and how most restaurants are concentrating more on the ambience and beauty of the place than they are on the food. Now that’s the difference. At Mabini’s, we are big on the food, we want you to eat good delicious and neatly prepared food at the most reasonable price. We are doing all these and still making sure we have a rustic ambience that appreciates nature. As an experienced customer service person, I take services seriously and I understand that every customer matters. We intend to listen to every single complaint and make amends. We intend to give our staff bi weekly capacity building training on excellent customer service”.

The customer service enthusiast also noted that the Gwarimpa based restaurant will be selling good food amidst other excellent delicacies

“Mabini’s bar/restaurant will be selling good food and fresh unadulterated palm wine, drinks and Tea. When I say food, I mean soups, rice, pasta, eastern African delicacies like nkwobi, isiewu, abacha, asun and more. I have been to a lot of restaurants and I have had different experiences”.

Agbenyo also stated that she has had different challenges in the course of running her business.

I have had different challenges. Challenges are plenty. From marker women selling one bad ingredients to customers changing their mind at the last minute. I had a customer who insisted she ordered oha soup instead of bitter leaf soup. She refused to release the food and insisted on a full refund. I went through our chats and showed her that I had in fact delivered exactly what she ordered. She blocked me”.