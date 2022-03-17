An APC stalwart in Etsako East council area of Edo state, Charles Akpeji has described Charles Aloaye Dagana as the most suitable person for the Chairmanship position of the council area.

Akpeji stated this yesterday at the sideline of Aloaye’s consultation tour across stakeholders and political bigwigs in the council area.

She said, “Cmrade Charles Aloaye Dagana is an entrepreneur turn politician who is contesting for the etsako east local government chairmanship position under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He has through his NGO empowered so many and contributed immensely to the growth of his people; specifically in Etsako East local government area of Edo state.

“It is not just his willingness and passionate efforts to rescue his people but his guts to dare to change the narrative of his people. The persistent nature of his positive desire for Etsako East has lead him to want to contest for the chairmanship position.

“He is a compassionate leader and he has shown that he will listen to his peoples’ opinions before making any decision should he be elected or considered.

“It is not about party, it is not about veteran politics, it is about resourcefulness, foresight, accountability, sacrifice and social concern to the basic need of his people.

“Aloaye is willing to serve. It is now left for us to embrace this new change and support someone who can influence and also attract national investors, human development and all forms of basic amenities. We must at a time like this be willing to rely round a more honest, focused individual who is strong in ideas, in vision and all forms of political sensitivity l.

“In other to archive this, we must look beyond personal interests, relationships and affiliations. We must be willing to ignore politics of hate and fully resist the ideas of automatic tickets and godfatherism, but rather embrace a more democratic individual who can harness all our resources and channel them towards a more productive end. We must be ready to install an individual who sincerely understands what is at stake and a leader who’s people are his priority.

“Having looked at how poorly the previous administration has been it has become very necessary that we team up as a people and sought for a better candidate through which we can move towards a more visible development and secure a better future for our next generation.

“He is not just an aspirant but a philanthropist with a good heart to lead. If you Ask me he is the most suitable man for Etsako East local government.

“We cannot continue to wallow in this politics of inactivity where some individual will gather together to oppose everything that is good for our people. With Comrade Charles Aloaye Dagana, Estako East will be better.”