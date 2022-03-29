By Gabriel Olawale

One of the youthful and promising leaders of tomorrow, whose leadership skill and contribution to development of Lagos State cannot be overlooked or ignored is Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni.

Ibrahim Odumboni, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) graced the cover of The Eti-OSA Magazine Special print edition to celebrate his achievements and his rising profile as banker and public administration officer.

The Eti-OSA Magazine editorial team, led by the publisher and editor-in-chief Princess Aminat-Elegushi paid a courtesy visit to the MD to present the special edition to him.

The journal is a community magazine published bi-monthly solely dedicated to projecting the beauty, culture, heritage and anesthetics of the community Eti-Osa, all of which constitute psychological components of development.

The publisher, Princess Aminat affirmed in the special edition of the journal that Odumboni introducing cutting edge innovation to waste management will help to avert the disaster of ocean surge often caused by improper disposal of non-bio-degradable, such as plastics and other environmental challenges, in Eti-Osa.

Odumboni, a financial expert by profession was appointed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Monday, 19th August, 2020, from the post of Executive Director (Business Development) in LAWMA, in which capacity he had been deeply involved in the rebirth of the Waste Management Conglomerate.

Odumboni was a private sector individual, with a vast experience in the banking sector in the United Kingdom. He has provided Financial/Business Consulting services to organizations, high net worth individuals and some African countries for good governance and infrastructural projects finance.

Since he resumed duties as the MD/CEO of LAWMA, he has introduced some innovations that have led to improved efficiency at LAWMA. He has used his business acumen to open up business opportunities for investors in waste management, developed a 10-year blueprint for sustainability of LAWMA operations, provide capacity building for SMEs and other stakeholder in the solid waste management sector (PSP development and empowerment programme).

He has also brought dynamism to solid waste management in Lagos State with programs and initiatives such as LAWMA Academy (The only solid waste management knowledge hub in Africa), Lagos Recycle Program (for promotion of waste sorting from source & introduction of PAKAM application for waste intelligence), facilitated inclusion of waste management into primary school curriculum in Lagos State in collaboration with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Re-organised LAWMA for vision 2030 and infrastructural investment among others.

Odumboni prides himself in excellent service dellvery and has successfully changed the narratives of solid waste management in Lagos State.

He holds a Masters of Art degree in International Business Economics from Bristol Business School, a completion certificate in Circular Economy and Sustainability Strategies from the University of Cambridge Judge Business School and a certificate in Leadership Principles at Harvard Business School.