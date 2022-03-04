Etcetera Ejikeme releases a new single after twelve years of hiatus. The track, titled “Still Believe” expresses all the excitement of someone who is back doing what he loves.

Etcetera Ejikeme has been absent from the music scene since 2010 when, he released his last album, and became the voice of the ordinary Nigerian with the song Ring The Alarm.

The mid-tempo, mild auto-tuned dance track has lyrics of someone assuring a partner that he still believes in their love.

“Don’t know why he be tryna break you, don’t know why he don’t understand you, don’t know why he be tryna hurt you – oh no he don’t appreciate you,” Etcetera Ejikeme sings. “No matter what I go always love you, swear to God I go always want you, no matter what i just wanna keep you, girl I’m never gonna disappoint you.”

The singer said of the song, “I wrote “Still Believe” as a way of letting couples especially those in relationships that seem not to be working, to realize the power of appreciation in a relationship. You have to show your partner how much you appreciate them at every giving turn. I hope this song encourages everyone to do that.

Etcetera Ejikeme has already shot the video for Still Believe and for the remix as well. The Video was shot in Lagos by ace Nigerian cinematographer, Jonathan Azu Marcus. According to the singer, both videos are set to hit our screens one after the other very soon.

We can still recollect that Etcetera Ejikeme won one of Nigeria’s most prestigious awards, The Headies, for Recording of the year category. He was formerly signed to Xtreme Music.

Although he now resides in the United States, Etcetera Ejikeme said he had to shoot the videos for his new single in Nigeria because “Nigeria is where my music was born. And with the new tribe of incredibly talented musicians all over the country at the moment, I feel it reinforces my long belief that African music will someday take over, and right now it has all truly connected because Afrobeats is rapidly becoming the soul of the music universe.