…as CADAM rehabilitates, empowers 31 drug addicts in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Worried about increasing drug abuse among Nigerian youths, an expert has called for an urgent need to establish and support more drug rehabilitation centres across the country even as he called on relevant stakeholders to aggressively tackle drug and substance abuse.

The Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi who spoke at the Set 50 graduation of the 31 rehabilitated drug addicts at the Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry, CADAM, in Araga, Epe area of Lagos state said more centres will afford an opportunity for victims to be treated, supported and trained before their reintegration into society.

“Due to its prevalence, drug abuse among our youths is already a time bomb waiting to detonate with devastating consequences if more concerted efforts are not adopted to address this societal vice.”

He said: “All relevant stakeholders, including parents, governments, educational institutions, religious bodies, traditional rulers, community leaders, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), media and corporate organisations need to collaborate and come up with a fool-proof strategy that will holistically address the problem.”

Speaking, the Matron, CADAM and also the wife of the General Overseer, Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Folu Adeboye, said: “These three females and 28 males were admitted into the one-year rehabilitation program of CADAM last year and today, in the presence of you all and their proud family members, we are ushering them back into society with hope and determination to live independent and productive drug-free lives.

“We are confident that with the new foundation laid here, the support of the family and the grace of God, these wonderful people will attain their destinies.

“We must be encouraged to jointly work together to reduce the spate of this scourge particularly amongst our teenagers and young adults. We cannot afford to continue with the current nonchalance or benign neglect of this teeming population,” she added.

“The set 50 graduating beneficiaries consist of 28 men and 3 women who in the past 12 months undergone free one-year treatment and rehabilitation services at the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Rehabilitation Centre where they were provided with intensive treatment services for their drug addiction.

“Their stay also allowed them to acquire different vocational skills like ICT, tailoring, leather works, shoemaking, boarding, hairdressing, cookery and home economics. Such skills will go a long way towards ensuring they become productive citizens post-rehabilitation.”

Recounting his 12 months stay at CADAM, and how it transformed his life, one of the beneficiaries Taire Clarke, who was a drug addict for over three decades said “this is not the first rehab programme, I got into, I have been to different rehab programs within and outside the country. I was at rehab in Kaduna a couple of times, I was also in a rehab program in Abuja thrice, also I was in rehab in Jos but I found peace, Strength, direction and God in CADAM. Without Jesus it is not going to work. That is my belief, my personal experience has thought me that a drug addict needs Jesus.

“My transformation started gradually, it started very, very slowly. The first thing that happened to me was that I realised that I had to make a decision. The journey from the city to this rehab in Epe is a long one. It is not the closest place in the world to. So when we did the initial screening and I was among the shortlisted on our way here, I had withdrawal symptoms because I used up until I was coming to the rehab, my addict mind was like store up as much of the drug inside you so that the effect can last much longer buy the time we got on the road, we spent two days in camp and I had started having withdrawal symptoms.

“And here, they don’t do what several other rehabs does which gives you alternative substitute drugs like diazepam, pharmaceutical things to help you with the withdrawal. Once you get here, you crash to ground zero, the best they would do is give you a bed, tell you sorry, and pray. It recovery process started slowly. I had two choices, stay and get better, or quit and run away. A lot of people did quit. When we started we were about 50.

I acquired ICT, catering and bathing skills I acquired during my stay at the rehab.

I am in Bible college, I am at the Redeem Christian Bible, college camp I am studying theology but I still have my skill, at the Bible School I am the official Barber, so it is a win, win”