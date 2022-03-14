.

The Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu is holding an emergency meeting with all the stakeholders in the power sector to address the current low power generation which has caused epileptic power supply across the country. The minister warns that stakeholders must work together to make electricity more stable.

The meeting held at the Conference Hall of the ministry has in attendance a delegation from the Power Generation Companies, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) NNPC, Shell and other stakeholders in the power value chain.

In his opening remarks, minister Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu said; “This meeting was summoned to address the current electricity situation in the country which we see not happy about. We must find a solution so that Nigerians will have electricity. I want us to have the patience to talk to each other, not blaming each other.

Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu maintains that the Nigerian government will not relent in its effort to make sure that improvements in the power sector are sustained and built upon so that electricity supply improves across Nigeria. He added that current challenges must be addressed.

The meeting, according to the minister, will find solutions that will ensure prompt resolution of all the problems affecting power generation right now in Nigeria.