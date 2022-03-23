By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Thoracic Society, NTS, has disclosed that about 162,000 people lose their lives to Tuberculosis, TB in and close to 430,000 people fall ill yearly with the preventable and curable disease in the Nigeria.

The body therefore, called on governments at all levels and stakeholders to invest finance, hard work, determination in the battle against the killer TB, inorder to enhance efforts in ending the global epidemic.

President NTS, Prof. Prince Ele, made the plea in a statement released in Lagos, to announce activities for tte commemoration of the year 2022, World TB Day, with the theme:“Invest to end TB. Save lives.”

Every year, the NTS joins other local as well as international organizations to commemorate World TB Day on March 24.

This date marks the day in the year 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch, German physician and microbiologist, announced that he had discovered the organism that causes TB.

The discovery opened the way for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Ele, explained that the day is set aside to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

According to him, “TB remains the world’s deadliest infectious killer. Each year, about 162,000 people lose their lives to TB in Nigeria and close to 430,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease in the country.

“Global efforts to combat TB have saved millions of lives in Nigeria and globally since the year 2000.”

The theme of World TB Day 2022, Ele explained,”is a call on governments and stakeholders to invest finance, hard work, determination and energy in order to achieve the common goal which is to save lives.

“To accelerate the TB response in countries to reach targets–Heads of State came together and made strong commitments to end TB at the first ever United Nations high level meeting in September 2018.

“Unfortunately, the global effort to end tuberculosis has been significantly hampered by the covid-19 pandemic.

“As at February this year, 416 million cases of COVID-19 and 5.8 million deaths were reported to WHO. This condition caused global loss of momentum and focus on TB control with attendant reversal of a decade of progress achieved.

“Without question the global refugee problems occasioned by conflicts in Eastern Europe and elsewhere will tend to aggravate the situation.

“This theme is therefore, a message and a plea to the Nigerian government and

world leaders to ramp up investment in TB control in order to save lives.”

Ele, whike expressing appreciation of NTS on the spirited efforts being made by government to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Nigerians, “we also would like to remind the authorities that TB is still the number one infectious killer disease made worse by the advent and rise in the incidence and prevalence of multidrug resistant TB (MDRTB) across the world and as such it should continue to receive all the needed attention and the top priority it deserves.”

He added that the 2022 edition of the world TB day would be observed by different organizations and agencies in collaboration with the NTS with the use of face masks and physical distancing being implemented in all gatherings.

“The message remains that we are running out of time in the fight to put an end to this preventable and curable disease that has caused so much human suffering.

“While we encourage full participation of our members in all local awareness campaigns we emphasize the need to constantly observe all COVID-19 preventive protocols,” Ele stated.