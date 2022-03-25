.Gifts cash rewards to winners of quiz competition

The General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agebcy ( LASEPA) Dr. Dolapo Fasawe,General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, the representative of the Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Kemi Hussain Sulaiman and the Managing Director, Lagos State Signage & Advertising Agency (LASAA), prince Adedamola Docemo and the students at the environment stand.

The Lagos State Government through four of its agencies has tasked youths on environmental sustainability with readiness for engagement on environmental activism that will further expose youths to the vulnerability of the environment, unfriendly environmental practices and need to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.

The General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, the Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, Managing Director, Lagos State Signage & Advertising Agency (LASAA), prince Adedamola Docemo and the General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, gave the charge during an advocacy talk and quiz competition organized for students of some state public schools at the 25th convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University (LASU), held at Ojo, Lagos, to test their knowledge on basic environmental topics.

The event, according to the organizers was to felicitate with the state oldest owned university, LASU, on the occasion of its 25th convocation ceremony and further commemorate the achievement of the citadel of learning with environmental friendly awareness program to reawaken the consciousness of taking actions against pollution.

According to the a statement by Fasawe, various laudable programs have been embarked upon by the state government for the purpose of directing the attention of school pupils to the environment sustainable at a tender age.

The statement read: ‘In recognition of the importance of our youth as agent of change who needs to urgently show commitment through their lifestyles and actions to tackle global environmental problems, this program was collectively put together as a single voice, confronted with multiple common challenges attributed to unfriendly practices, that if not addressed, may lead to natural disasters.

” Young people constitute a large part of the world’s population, hence the need to inculcate good habits in them and imbibe the culture of responsibilities and wise use of the environment. Therefore, today’s move was to reaffirm our collective responsibility to environmental education and youth participation in environmental protection.”

The quiz competition which had students drawn from various schools around LASU/Ojo and its environs produced four winners, which include; Omijie Happiness, Azurundu Munachi Bridget, Okafor Divine of Iba Housing Estate respectively and Esther Ayomide of Army Cantonment Girls school.

The winners were presented with gifts and cash prices for being the winners , while other participants were also rewarded with eco-friendly products such as reusable bags, multiple use bottles, plant seedlings and degradable refuse bags.

The organizers maintained that the choice of the gift was symbolic and in support of the recycling approach as well as the circular economy drive of government.