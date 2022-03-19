.

By Dennis Agbo

The Immediate past National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, (South East), Hon. Emma Enukwu has picked a nomination form to contest for the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South) in the next week’s convention.

Speaking shortly after picking the nomination form, Enukwu said his aspiration was propelled by calls from his friends in the APC across the country, whom he said insisted that he should go for the position based on his rooted background in the party and the leadership prowess he has displayed since the merger political parties that formed the APC.

He stated that the calls to serve made him present himself to the party to serve as the Deputy National Chairman, South.

According to him “Since the party brought out dates for the National Convention, I have been receiving calls to contest, from my supporters in the party across the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

“This is because of the trust they have in me and believe that I have done well for the party in different capacities that I have served. I am contesting because I want to serve the party and the interest of the grassroot; after receiving numerous calls to do so.

“As you can see, the National Convention is near, and I have a strong belief that the party will be more united after the convention. I have listened to the yearnings of my supporters across the country, and I am soliciting for their support to make this come to fruition.”

On his ability to defeat other candidates contesting from his state, Enukwu said he was the right person for the job, but that it was left for the party delegates to decide.

“Everybody has the right to vie for any position, provided you are a party member, but I know our members know people who are deep-rooted in the party that can protect their interests,” Enugu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria