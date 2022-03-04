By Chinedu Adonu

rainfall

Enugu State has recorded its first rain of the year 2021 on Thursday, 3rd of March, thus reducing the unbearable heat wave.

The rainfall started at about 9 p.m. with a heavy breeze earlier and lasted for over 40 minutes.

Almost all parts of Enugu metropolis witnessed the rain, which came with a cooling effect on the harsh situation occasioned by dry weather.

When contacted a friend who resides at Gariki, Enugu North local government area, Mr Johnson Odo, said that it was a great relief as “we are already melting as humans’’.

“We now have a cool atmosphere and is well cherished. The heat has been too much,’’ Odo said.

