By Dirisu Yakubu

Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, yesterday, said there is a subsisting agreement on the rotation of the seat of governor among the three senatorial districts in Enugu state.

Dr Nwodo is an advocate of power rotation among the senatorial districts to create a sense of fairness.

The former governor confirmed at the weekend when members of Nkanu East Leaders Consultative Forum, NELCF, led by former Power and Steel minister Professor Barth Nnaji visited him at his Enugu residence to seek support in their quest for the state’s 2023 governorship slot coming to Enugu East Senatorial District to be ceded to them.

“There was an agreement for the rotation of governorship position among the three senatorial zones in Enugu State which happened during Sullivan Chime’s administration,” he recalled.

While commending the unity and sense of purpose of NELCF, Nwodo adder that “with such bond and commitment, there was nothing they cannot achieve . I will be happier if Enugu East zone considered Nkanu East for the governorship position.”

Recalling how the understanding was initiated, he said “I was very happy when under Gov Chime, we decided that we shall be rotating (the governorship) position in Enugu State.

“That day I was at the Government House when it was agreed on. It was Dubem Onyia that moved the motion. I don’t know what put it into his head. His motion was that Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu East Senatorial District had become governor, Chime was on the saddle, from Enugu West Senatorial District, that after Sullivan, it (governorship slot) should move to the North (Enugu North Senatorial District).

“We from Nsukka area were very happy and didn’t know how to express our joy. That motion was making things easy for us. However, it was Chief C. C. Egumgbe that amended the motion to say that, “after it had gone round, after Enugu North Senatorial zone, it should return to continue with Enugu East Senatorial zone. Senator Ben Collins Ndi supported the motion, and it was carried unanimously.

“Everybody was happy as a result of this, no one could oppose it. We all agreed. So as far as I am concerned, it is your turn ( Enugu East).

“It is the turn of Enugu East and the way Nkanu East is going about it with the cream de la cream of your people is admirable. There’s no stakeholder that you would visit that won’t pay attention to you. So we are begging God. But let me be a bit personal, if it comes to you, I will be happier.

“I wish you people well and wish that if Enugu East people would form a consensus that it should be Nkanu East and you give it to the best, I will greet you more.”

NELCF leader, Professor Barth Nnaji said Nkanu East Local Government Area deserve the governorship seat more than any other local government area in Enugu East zone due to her pitiable state of underdevelopment.