By Chinedu Adonu, ENUGU

IMMEDIATE past chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye had described the ongoing attack on the declaration of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu to contest for the gubernatorial election in 2023 as a show of weakness

“The attack on Senator Ekweremadu is a show of weakness from people attacking him. If the people attacking him have a better Programme or good programme they should channel those programmes and show why they are better than Senator Ike Ekweremadu and not attack him

Nwoye Dr Nwoye stated this while speaking with Journalists in Enugu on Thursday condemned such an attack on Ekweremadu’s ambition saying there is nowhere in the constitution where anyone could be barred from contesting election whether zoning or no zoning.

It could be recalled that Ekweremadu’s declaration to contest for the governorship election in 2023 has heated Enugu Politics as some politicians and groups have condemned his action saying it’s the turn of Enugu East to occupy Enugu Government house in 2023 based on zoning agreement

Nwoye who expressed support to the zoning agreement in the state said “I’m for zoning because it has brought peace, equity and fairness in Enugu state but zoning does not prevent anyone from running for an election, there are other factors that prevent someone from running but not on zoning

“When zoning is done in any political party, the best thing is to appeal to those that are not from the zone where the position is zoned to is to drop their ambition for peace and fairness, you don’t threaten, you don’t force them to drop their ambition

“For instance, APC has zoned the governorship seat to Enugu Senatorial district and I stand by that zoning, even when people come to talk about the issue of competence but I believe that every zone have competent people, we just need to choose right

“I gave my support to zoning during the rally organised by Enugu East, not because I’m for PDP but because it’s fair because we started the zoning with Enugu East in 1999, then to Enugu West and to Enugu North so it ought to go back to Enugu East and the people of Enugu East has appealed to other aspirants from Enugu West and North to support Enugu East so that we can continue to enjoy fair distribution.

“But unfortunately there are others who believe they have the capacity to run and they have the constitutional right to run but what we see is people attacking them, specifically Senator Ike Ekweremadu does not deserve the type of attack that some people in PDP are given him.

“One bad thing they said is that there was an agreement and they start flying papers but they should understand the meaning of the agreement, what did you give him to agree for that because there must be an exchange of something

“The Enugu East people ought to send a delegation to Senator Elweremadu and plead with him to allow Enugu East to go but for the fact that they are attacking him means it has all it takes to contest,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria