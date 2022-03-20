…partners ESCSEG for sensitization, mobilisation of electorates

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general election, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has condemned the alarming voter apathy in Enugu State blaming it on poor governance and imposition of candidates by the ruling political party in the state.

The Enugu State chairman of the party, Comr. Stella Chukwuma made this known during a courtesy to an Enugu based civil society group, Enugu State Citizens Support for Equity and Good Governance (ESCSEG).

In her remark during the meeting, Chukwuma said she had come to partner with ESCSEG to help in sensitizing the electorates to know that elections are an occasion for people to have a say in how they are governed and who will hold political power.

She regretted the growing voter apathy, especially among youths, stating that when young people participate fully during election, they can put to a stop the imposition of candidates in the state.

“We came to partner with Enugu State Citizens Support for Equity and Good Governance, ESCSEG. We are looking for persons that have the passion for good governance to ensure that Enugu State move forward in terms of good governance.

“We are partnering with them to help create awareness and sensitize our people in the area of politics and the important of voting because our people practice voter apathy due to the experiences they had in past as our representatives are not delivering on the dividends of democracy.

“So, with ESCSEG we are going to move from community to community and markets to tell them that politics is not as bad as they think but just that we have not been opportuned to have the right representatives,” She said.

Responding, the State Coordinator of ESCSEG, Comr. Emmanuel Onyendozi Onwe, who welcomed the party faithful commended them for advocating for youth participation in politics.

“You mentioned imposition of candidates and godfatherism in Enugu State. Let me put it to you that the ruling party is doing all these because of the weakness of opposition parties. If the opposition parties which are supposed to checkmate the activities of government is vibrant, they would deliver the dividends of democracy.

“It is only the civil society organizations and online advocacy groups that speak against the state government. I am not criticizing government but the truth is that people are tired of Peoples Democratic Party jPDP) in Enugu State.

“I am happy when I heard you’re coming to pay us a visit to campaign for full participation of electorates during the forthcoming general election. We are advocates of opposition because a strong and constructive opposition will help the government to sit up and deliver good governance to the citizens.

“As a group who campaign for good governance, we assure you of our readiness to take the bull by the horn and change the mindset of our people,” he said.