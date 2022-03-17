By Chinedu Adonu

As the zoning debate rages in Enugu State ahead of the 2023 general election, a coalition of pressure groups has taken the campaign to Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council.

The group, under the auspices of Coalition for Equity and Good Governance (CEGG), were at the resident of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Chairman, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, where they urged him to prevail on his members to back the zoning of the governorship position to Enugu East Senatorial zone.

Our correspondent, who was at the advocacy visit to Igwe Agubuzu, reports that the CEGG also requested that the position be micro-zoned to Nkanu East Local Government Area.

Coordinator of the Coalition, Engr. Gerald Obasi told the monarch that the group were being driven by a passion to ensure that nothing truncates the existing peace in Enugu State.

He said, “It is no longer news that what has kept us stable and peaceful, which is zoning of political offices, is being questioned by some disgruntled elements that are obviously in the minority, who have ironically, hitherto, benefited from the same zoning arrangement.

“Their attempt to circumvent the process is simply because, this time, it didn’t favour them.”

He said the essence of the visit was to re-affirm their stand on the zoning arrangement that has to a very large extent entrenched stability and peace in our polity,” and to solicit the support of the royal fathers in that regard.

“Our thesis is very simple, your Majesty, the issue of zoning to Enugu East Senatorial zone is apparently sacrosanct, but your majesty, we are appealing that the micro zoning should consider Nkanu East for equity to become absolute.

“It is a truism that Nkanu East is the most politically marginalized Local Government in Enugu East senatorial zone. There is no gainsaying the fact that our clarion call has yielded enormous results. Super political stakeholders in our beloved state have seen our reasons and have equally subscribed to our pleas.

“The likes of His Excellency Chief Jim Nwobodo, His Excellency, Barr. Sullivan Chime, Chief Dubem Onyia, Prof. Barth Nnaji to mention just a few of them, have all shown patriotism and statesmanship by being unequivocal that the zoning should consider Nkanu East due to obvious objective reasons.

“I wish not to engage you with a long epistle but our prayer is simple ‘Ka Nkanu East Jee’”, he begged the monarch.

Responding, the royal father, who reminded his visitors that they were apolitical, promised to take their message to his colleagues.

“Democracy is a good thing and I know that’s why you are here; I’m honoured by your visit, which is a big respect to the traditional rulers. However, you know that we are apolitical, but we guide and advise our children.

“I have heard you, I’m representing monarchs in Enugu State, whenever we meet as a Council, I will read out what you said to them. I have taken note of your message, continue working so that we have peace and love in Enugu State,” Igwe Agubuzu said.