By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna Central District Senator, Uba Sani has decried the recent step up of terrorist attacks on some communities in Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State, saying enough is enough.

The latest attacks by these murderous elements, the Senator explained, took place in Angwan Sarki Yahya, Tashar Shari, Bare-Bari, Tsaunin Natal, Dillalai, Durumi and Jatin Kanwa, communities all in Yakawada Ward.

Other places affected, he said, include Kaya community, Mai kyauro and Fatika which he pointedly said are aimed at instilling fear in the people and destroying the economies of local communities in the state.

While condemning the attacks in the strongest terms, Senator Uba said it is disheartening that these enemies of the people are getting emboldened by the day and are becoming more brazen.

“These blood cuddling vampires have no regard for human life. They have no place in a civilized society. The unrelenting attacks call to question the strategies and tactics being adopted by our security forces.

“We expected that with the declaration of bandits as terrorists, they will be degraded in no time. This appears not to be happening,” he said and charged the security forces to reassess their strategies and come up with workable and effective solutions to the menace of terrorists in Giwa Local Government in particular and Kaduna State in general.

“The forests where these terrorists are holding sway are not impregnable. A comprehensive operational plan, executed with high sense of professionalism and responsibility, will rid Kaduna State forests of these murderous elements. What we need is total commitment on the part of our security forces and the support and cooperation of the local communities.

“Security is local. That is why I have been in the forefront of advocacy and pushing of bills in the Senate for State Police. We must bring law enforcement closer to the people. Effective gathering of intelligence and sustained security operations at the local level will make life uncomfortable for terrorists. They will have no operational base.

“I urge our people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security operatives. Terrorists are not spirits. They live in our midst. We must have zero tolerance for them. The damage they are doing to our communities is unimaginable,” he said.

He condoled the families of the victims of the attacks and the government and people of Kaduna State and disclosed that his field officers were headed to the affected communities with relief materials.

“I will also pay sympathy visits to the affected families and communities. I pray to the Almighty God for the repose of the souls of our loved ones and for the safe release of the abducted members of the affected communities,” he said.