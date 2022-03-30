If you wonder how is it possible to go for a desert safari in summer? We have the answer for you. During summer, days in Arabian deserts are unbearably hot.

Still, evenings and nights are pleasant and early mornings, so the weather hardly impacts the Desert Safari Dubai throughout the year. You can experience it at any time of the year. The Desert Safari Dubai provides everlasting fun and thrill in the second-largest desert and the most mystique.

As summer vacations are nearing, you can plan for the most adventurous desert safari in the world during the vacations. Travel planners like Oasis Palm Tourism Dubai simplify the task as you can pre-book your safari online. Their website has complete details on the kind of packages available, along with online customer care services and payment facilities.

Once you reach Dubai, you do not have to worry about how to reach the safari point. The travel operators take care of a completely hassle-free and pleasant safari experience. You will be picked up from the hotel in a comfortable vehicle that takes you to the safari point stopping at various beautiful locations mid-way where you can click pictures.

The Dune Bashing

Once you reach safari point, be ready for some unbeatable dune bashing adventure. The trained driver cum tourist guide is going to take you for an excursion you will remember for a lifetime. The speeding vehicle moving on huge dunes of sand will pop your heart out many times. You will scream in thrill and adventure with your fellow tourists. The splashing sand all over the vehicle and vehicle dashing the huge dunes will excite you to the core. Every second, you will have the next level of adventure during the 20-30 minutes of dune bashing. Adventure lovers come to Dubai especially to enjoy Dune bashing. Some of them enjoy it in dune buggies also.

The Campsite activities

After the thrilling dune bashing, it’s time to relax on a beautiful campsite developed in Bedouin theme. The interiors, environment, and authenticity will steal your heart. Have a few sips of a refreshing drink or kahwa tea as per your preference and be ready for some more adventure outside the campsite for some quad biking and sandboarding or go for a long camel ride in the pleasant desert evening. Or just enjoy making playing in the sand with your kids or friends. The camp is an ultimate example of simplistic and welcoming Bedouin life.

Entertainment Unlimited

The evening becomes even more alive as the sun disappears, with belly dancers ready to enchant your heart with their beautiful performance. Male Tanura dancers look magical in their traditional costumes. Once they start spinning on the Sufi music, all the surroundings become blurry. All you will see are their beautifully rotating whirling skirts in the air and the calm beats of Sufi music. On the other hand, the fire show artisans will surprise you with their every new stunt. You would have never imagined so much entertainment in a few hours at a single place.

Famous Barbeque Dinner

As the entertainment is on, be ready for the best surprise yet to come. The Barbeque dinner of the desert safari is famous in the city and beyond the demographic boundaries of Dubai. The dinner Arabian and continental barbeque dinner is served under the open sky that is beaming with moon rays and millions of stars. The beauty of the sky is beyond imagination in a vast open desert. The evening is perfect for young couples looking for a unique, unforgettable romantic evening, a solo traveler looking to disconnect from the world, or a family looking for a relaxing time away from the glare of the city.

As the dinner ends, the vehicle will drop you back at the hotel, or you can stay in beautiful tents within the campsite and enjoy a pleasant desert night if you have opted for an overnight safari. One thing is sure, whatever time of safari you choose, these are is going to be the most memorable few hours of your life.