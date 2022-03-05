In acknowledgement of his robust contributions in the development of maritime sector in Nigeria and African content, the MD/CEO, Somatrix Marine Limited, Engr. Eferebo I. Sylvanus has been honoured with award of recognition as Africa Distinguished Personality On Marine.



The award was conferred on the business mogul and philanthropist by Beauty of Africa Group, a subsidiary of Chris Events and model company at a well attended ceremony in Abuja which attracted the presence of notable industry players, politically exposed individuals, entrepreneurs, entertainers and numerous models



Though, the young Nigerian Engineer was unavoidably indisposed during the decoration as such the team which includes Queen Jennifer Ohaegbulam, Beauty of the World Africa 2020 was led by the President of the project Chris Ikoku to make official presentation of the award at his magnificent office in Abuja



In his remarks, the recipient, Engr. Eferebo I. Sylvanus who could not hold his joy expressed gratitude to Beauty of Africa Group for finding him worthy of the recognition, saying it is a moral booster to do more in harnessing numerous potentials in the maritime sector.



He said he was not aware that the little he contributed was being taken note of, adding that Africa needs a diversified streams of income to enhance the welfare of the people.



Over the years, Engr. Eferebo has been at the forefront in developing a robust and dynamic business model for engagement in manufacturing, distribution, outsourcing and consultancy services in the Maritime industry.



This has made his company, Somatrix Marine Limited one of the leading and most successful one-stop marine solutions company in Nigeria.



A dexterous administrator and charismatic leader, he has carved a niche for himself as marine engineer with many years of experience in the fast-paced multicultural and highly technical environment.



Engr. Eferebo wields an enviable professional track record of initiating fresh ideas and achieving unbeatable results.



A professional design engineer, speaker and engineering soft skill educator, he is also a member of Council of Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE), and Society of marine Engineers and Naval Architect (SMENA).



His company, Somatrix Marine Limited prides itself as committed to delivering high quality maritime service in an efficient and professional manner within agreed benchmarks.



Personnel of the company recognize the importance of quality and safety management applications and strive to complete contract/project scopes with due regard to the applicable statutory regulations, contract/project specifications, procedures, and documentation requirements.



These and other qualities have made Somatrix an outstanding brand in the industry.

