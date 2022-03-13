.

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Association of Funeral Directors, LAFD, has urged state-owned hospitals to engage ambulance operators for prompt evacuation of emergency cases.

President of the association, Mr Boye Akinkunmi made the call on the sideline of the inauguration of the Isolo zone of the association in Lagos. said every hospital needs ambulance operators to evacuate the human remains in hospitals and promptly attend to emergencies.

He lamented that most hospitals in Lagos do not have ambulance operators.

Akinkuunmi explained that funeral operators help evacuate human remains from the hospitals and bring in those that were dead from their homes into various government mortuaries that operate within the general hospitals.

He tasked the newly inaugurated coordinator of the Isolo zone and the taskforce officers to discharge their duties effectively and obey the laws governing the association.

Earlier, Secretary of LAFD, Mr Gbenga Stephen, urged the new officers to discharge their duties according to the constitution of the association.

Stephen noted that the association would continue to support the various coordinators and task force in their various zones in actualising its set objectives.

The newly inaugurated coordinator, Mr Abakwuo Anthony, expressed his readiness to serve in that capacity.

“I will take my zone to another level, also will work with the state executives of our association in solving challenges confronting my zone,” he said.

Other members of the zonal task force were sworn in from different areas in the state, including Mushin, Yaba, Alimosho, Lagos Island, Isolo, Ikorodu, Badagry and Gbagada.