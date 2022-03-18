.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

In order to help the people and residents of Kwara state track government spending and improve on infrastructure development, a civil society organization concerned with the development of grassroots areas of Kwara state, Elite Network for Sustainable Development (ENETSUD), has launched a computer application.

Speaking at the launch of the app in Ilorin on Friday, the convener of the scheme, Dr Abdullateef Alagbonsi, said that the project was aimed at complementing the government’s efforts at spreading development to 16 local government areas of the state.

Dr Alagbonsi, who said that corruption among some political office holders had denied people from enjoying improved socioeconomic development, added that Nigerians are no longer supposed to experience bad governance.

“It’s corruption that has denied people dividends of democracy. It’s corruption that had made our children unable to attend good schools and get quality education, potable water or get quality health care”, he said.

The convener, who said that ENETSUD was out to fight corruption and track government spending, especially through the way it carries out its annual budgetary allocation and spending, added that it aimed to promote good governance and erase marginalization.

He explained that the organization was not out to antagonize or criticise the government unnecessarily, saying that it encouraged partnership with the government to bring about quality development.

Speaking on the workings of the app, the Chairman of the app launch, Mr. Saheed Tijani, said that the scheme already on the Google play store, takes users to activities of enetsud from inception, adding that it was for individuals and organizations.

“The app would help track government’s spending and facilitate infrastructure to user’s areas and aid development, justice and equity. It would also encourage interaction with political office holders from each district of the state. Efforts have also been made to regulate the use against abuse”, he said.

Tijani also said that volunteers would be trained to disseminate the use of the app to dwellers in the grassroots areas.