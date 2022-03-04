.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, revealed that enemies against the struggle for Biafra republic, were already coming together to stop it and advised his legal team to be strong, not to be distracted.

Kanu made this statement to newsmen in Owerri, through the IPOB’s lead counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after the legal team visited Kanu at the detention facility of the Department of State Services, DSS, last Thursday in Abuja.

The IPOB leader said the enemies were not happy because they saw at the end of the battle would become victory for the IPOB.

According to the IPOB, lawyer, “The court-ordered routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was observed yesterday, 3rd March 2022. Afterdays, which turned into weeks of grandstanding, we were able to meet with our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. In his unshaken/undeterred resolve, Onyendu was in high spirits yesterday.

“Onyendu took time to explain why he protested against the denial of access to his lawyers during the last three successive visits. He was deeply troubled with those incidents, particularly when it was done in flagrant disregard and violation of extant Orders of Court.

“We understood Onyendu’s grouse and seized the opportunity to intimate him of the measures we have taken so far to ensure that such ugly incident does not reoccur. Onyendu used the opportunity to offer advice and words of encouragement particularly to myself. He took his time to urge me to remain resolute and focused, and never to be distracted by the deliberate evil ploys of the enemies to break me.

“Indeed, Onyendu saw tomorrow! Unknown to him that at the time he was handing down these words of encouragement and encomium, the slander mongers were hurriedly putting together another stunt which, was however, dead on arrival.”

“Onyendu particularly encouraged me to be strong and even more stronger in the coming days. He said that I should expect more and more slander, but I should be assured that himself and UmuChineke will always be there for me.

“We all agreed that this is a very critical period as victory is staring on our faces and, any opportunity offered to be distracted will take us back because the enemies are united in their resolve but their evil plots are all surmountable,” IPOB lawyer said.

