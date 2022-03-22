Seun Akinsanya, Founder of Mp3bullet Media, has shared his thoughts on how companies may improve interactions with their workers and how this can help them expand.

Toxic workplaces in Nigeria have been a hot topic on the Internet, with many articles about the negative influence on employee-employer relationships.

Seun Akinsanya, in the context of these experiences, provided advice on how to improve and prevent toxicity in these relationships.

“If you want your business to prosper, you must treat your employees as if they were members of your family.”

“It was also claimed that workers who feel like they are part of a team are more inclined to put in extra effort and time to complete their daily chores.”

“People who are treated well will feel like a part of your organisation, according to the adage,” He said.

According to studies, a company’s culture has a significant impact on productivity, in large part because it impacts an employee’s thinking and the subsequent level of engagement at work.

He said “Organizations may reevaluate their goals and create work environments where people feel comfortable, engaged, inspired, and productive whether they are working from home or on the front lines when they are experiencing output volatility.”

“Employees are entitled to better care than many companies now provide.”

“Workers deserve better treatment from their employers than many of them now get, which is why many companies need to modify the way they manage and make decisions about workers,” says Akinsanya.

Vanguard News Nigeria