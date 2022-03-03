By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has directed that Primary School teachers in the state government employ be paid 12months leave grant.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, said Emmanuel gave the directive yesterday during the State Executive Council meeting held at the ExCO Chambers of Governors office, Uyo.

According to the statement which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the Council during the meeting which came to a close by 3:30pm undertook a general review of projects handled by all the ministries, with timelines for commissioning proposed

It added that the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Glory Edet informed the Council that the Coconut refinery was ready and would be test- run soon and commissioned thereafter .

The statement reads in part, ” The Governor directed the payment of one year leave grant to primary school teachers, as a compassionate intervention by the State Government.

“Council approved the Re-award of Contract for the Construction of 5.0Km T-Junction-Mary Slessor Hospital road with 30M Span Bridge in Itu Local Government Area.

“Also Council approved the Award of contract for the construction of 13.6KM Orukim-Unyenghe-Universal Energy Road to Ibom Deep Seaport with 2 Bridges in Mbo Local Government Area

“The Award of Contract for the construction of 6.6KM outfall drain, construction of Pedestrian Bridge and construction of service ducts on Oron-Airport Road, Uyo, was approved.

“Council charged the Commissioner for Environment & Solid Minerals and the Commissioner for Transport to ensure that illegal markets along roads are removed”

The statement noted that the Commissioner for Health Augustine Umoh presented update on the Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital to the Council as well as report on reconstruction of general hospitals in the state.

Umoh according to the statement also informed the Council that the General Hospital in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area would be ready for commissioning soon while Monday Uko, Commissioner for Youths and Sports reported that Eket Stadium was nearing completion and also would be ready for commissioning, soon.