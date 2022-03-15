*Assures to review Law exempting underage youths prosecution

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has promised that he would give assent to all pending bills seeking to promote the rights of the women without further delay.

Emmanuel gave the assurance on Monday while addressing the women during the grand finale of the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration in Uyo, tagged, “Gender Equality for Sustainable Tomorrow”

He extolled the ingenuity of the state Ministry of Women Affairs, the Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path (FEYReP) Initiative in their determination and commitment to championing the rights of Akwa Ibom women.

He charged the women organizations on continuous capacity building, self confidence, adding that they should never to be limited by external forces.

His words, “I’ve just learnt that there are one or two women-related bills that I still need to sign into law. I have asked the Attorney-General that once I leave here they should bring those bills and I’m going to sign all of them.

“I also want to commend Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs) Martha Udom Emmanuel and her pet project FEYReP, for what they have done, they’ve made the whole country proud by the way the take care of the women.

“So I want to use this opportunity to thank most deeply, the great and inspirational work of my wife in reawakening the women through this programme”.

The Governor Emmanuel, however, appealed to all women to pay equal attention to both male and female children in their motherly role, attributing the increase of vices in the society to neglect of the male child in the family especially in terms of vigilance and discipline

He promised to pursue a review of the law exempting underage youths from prosecution especially for cases of murder and mayhem on people.

He condemned in totality any venture that promotes violence or anti-social tendencies,

adding that politics should be a game of persuasion and not violence, hence no Akwa Ibom woman should allow herself to be lured into what is not in the interest of the people of the state.

On the agitation for 35 percent inclusion of women in government, the Governor assured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has put in place a gender friendly template to promote the inclusion of women in the politics.

He stressed and that his administration has continued to create equal opportunity for women, such as 35percent inclusion of women in the executive across all structures of the party, from units to the national and buying of free nomination forms for any woman that declares intention to run for any office on the party’s platform.

In support of the empowerment packages for needy women under FEYReP project the governor announced additional donation of N62 million to be given to 10 women from each of the 31 Local Government Areas, noting that five women from each local government must be widows.

In her remarks, the first Lady , Dr. Martha Emmanuel, expressed delight with the support and inclusion enjoyed by women under her husband’s administration, describing it as unprecedented.

She acknowledged that some obnoxious practices enshrined in the culture and traditions of the society have posed serious challenges to women development especially in terms of access to opportunities.

According to her ,”these are the barriers and biases Akwa Ibom women seek to break and solicit the support of the state government in their eradication”

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, in her welcome speech, pleaded with the governor to expedite action to sign into law the bill concerning persons with disabilities(PWDs) bill for provision of free and compulsory medical treatment for victims of sexual abuses.

She noted that such bills and some women-related bills had already been passed by the state legislators, but awaiting Executive assent,

She also appealed to the governor to increase the chances of women in the forthccoming National and State Assemblies elections.

Among other women who spoke at the event were the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Ekaette Obot, Professor Valerie Solomon of the University of Uyo, the University of Uyo Chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (UNIUYO-ASUU, Dr. Happiness Uduk.