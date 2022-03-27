…expresses confidence in Abdulahi Adamu’s capacity to deliver

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Emefiele Support Group,ESG, a leading independent advocacy group pushing for Godwin Emefiele Presidency, on Sunday, congratulated a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, on his emergence, as the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC.

ESG, in a statement, signed by its Director of Communication, Mrs Benny Ejimba, expressed implicit confidence in the ability of the party’s new National Working Committee to reposition the APC for more electoral vitories ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“ESG proudly associates itself with the new team and we want to also commend other chairmanship aspirants for their sacrifice and timely decision to step down for the new national chairman as a mark of respect to our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, and their love for the party,”the statement said.

It added:”This group has implicit confidence in Senator Adamu that he will lead our party to another around of resounding victories in the coming elections.”

The statement read further:”We also salute the spirit of sportsmanship of aspirants who made the huge sacrifice of stepping down for the emergence of consensus candidates.

“Their sacrifices saved the party of the unneeded rancour that usually trails elections such as this.”

The group, which stormed the Eagles Square, Saturday, with over 5,000 supporters for Emefiele, is again asking President Muhammed Buhari and other party stakeholders to consider Emefiele as most prominently qualified successor to the president in 2023.

“We believe very strongly that the country at this time needs a trusted and tested technocrat such as Emefiele as President in 2023 in order to further consolidate on the legacies and gains of this administration.

“We are also of the view that no leader can be said to have succeeded until such leader is succeeded by a worthy successor.

“Emefiele, who is currently repositioning the nation’s economy in his capacity as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, ticks all the boxes as is eminently qualified to sustain the legacies of the present administration.

“We urge the party and the present administration to look no further in searching for the next President but consider giving Emefiele the needed support,”the group said.

Recall that the ruling APC had in its long-awaited national convention on Saturday, elected former governor of Nasssrawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as its national chairman.