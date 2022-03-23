.

By Chioma Obinna

As the world marked the 2022 International Day of Happiness, Africa’s holistic health and wellness Centre, The Happiness Centre has urged Nigerians to embrace alternative medicine in ensuring their well-being.

Making the call during an event to mark the International Day of Happiness in Lagos, the Managing Director of the centre Mr Akshay Jain, said breathing and meditation exercises go a long way to ensure the relaxation of the mind.

Conducting the invitees through a breathing exercise to prove his point, he explained that stress affects the state of mind because when you are angry, you breathe faster, and when you are happy, you breath gently.

“Anger is stress brought about by what happened in the past, while Fear is stress brought about by what will happen in the future. We believe that life should be lived as an expression of happiness; hence we try to offer solution to stress. Through the breathing and meditation exercise, the mind is relaxed”, he emphasised.

He explained that The Happiness Centre’ was an arm of the International Non-governmental Organisation, the Art of Living Foundation, fully equipped with modern and world class infrastructure in a serene and calm environment.

Noting that the Centre was commissioned in November 2021, he said 90 percent of its customers have been Nigerians, which shows that the centre is not just for the expatriates, but for al., adding that, it harnesses the power of alternate medicine, herbal remedies, yoga, breath-work and meditation, with the aim of achieving physical, emotional and mental balance for individuals.

“It provides customised rejuvenating and therapeutic treatments by experienced Ayurveda practitioners and a team of well-trained panchakarma therapists, osteopaths, physiotherapists and Yoga experts, and it encourages a calm, focused, and blissful state of mind along with a healthy body which will help an individual rest, rejuvenate and immerse in the holistic environment of health and wellness, as part of its mission to make the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal three (Good Health and Wellbeing) possible in Nigeria”.

Presenting the centre’s health packages, the Wife of the Governor of Lagos State Dr Ibijoke Sanwoolu; Mr Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, and an influential writer and author, Mr Joseph Edgar were inducted as The Happiness Ambassadors.

Akshay said: they decided to select some high profile individuals as ‘Happiness Ambassadors’, because of the smiles they have brought through the impacts they have recorded in their respective fields.

“They will be the frontline of happiness and represent our brand on days like this when we have to commemorate the International Happiness Day.

Corroborating his views, the General Manager of the Centre, Francisca Ukabiala stated that the Centre was timely for a city like Lagos. “We are saying that happiness is all around, it is in the energy that keeps the city moving and most importantly it is in the haven that we have created to ensure that people have greater bouts of positive energy once they walk in and out of our doors and experience bespoke wellness services’.

On his part, the founder of the centre, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, said the centre was founded in order to harness the power of alternative medicine.. “The Happiness Centre realises that the everyday scramble and the never-ending pressures of balancing work, familial and other social demands, drains an individual and takes a heavy toll on his or her physical and mental health, hence the centre provides stress relief program that helps an individual relax, rejuvenate and improve vitality through multiple practices.”

Speaking, at the event, the honourable Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced that his Ministry will be partnering with The Happiness Centre to host the World Cultural Day as part of the 40th anniversary of the organisation’s existence.

The high point of the event was a health package raffle draw in which 3 winners emerged and 5 consolation prizes were won. These prizes include Reflexology, Malma and other relaxation packages