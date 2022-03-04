By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, hands down in 2023 general polls with the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently, signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law.

Speaking at the commencement of harmonization of the Lagos4Lagos into the PDP in Ojo Local Government on Thursday, Jandor said the new innovations in the new Electoral Act such as BVAS that’s capable of stopping multiple voting will make it difficult for the APC to rig the election.

“Enough is enough. They have been in power for 23 years, is that not enough? He asked.

“The Electoral Act Amendment Bill that was signed recently by President Buhari is akin to a ‘death warrant’ for the APC in Lagos.

“The BVAS will not allow anyone to engage in multiple voting anymore. So, come 2023, we will beat them blue black,” he said.

He, however, said the time has come for the PDP to embrace each other in order to emerge victorious in 2023.

Jandor wondered why the APC catches cold in whatever move he makes.

“When I joined the Peoples Democratic Party, the APC became restless that I shouldn’t be given the governorship ticket.

“Now, when the PDP in their wisdom elected hon Philip Aivoji as the state chairman, they said that has sealed my chances of becoming the governorship candidate.

“I want to ask, what’s their headache in what we do at PDP?

“The PDP that elected Phillip Aivoji as the Lagos state chairman knows what they are doing, unlike the APC, that’s beholden to one person.

“Having Aivoji as the state chairman will never affect my chances of becoming governor in 2023.”

Explaining the rationale behind the tour, he said; “What we are here to do is that all members of Lagos4Lagos like we did at Tafawa Balewa Square in January when we formally joined the PDP, in the same vein, in Ojo Local Government Lagos4Lagos Group have become members of the PDP here.

“From here, we will move to Badagry, Amuwo-Odofin and through all the 20 local governments in Lagos state to integrate Lagos4Lagos into the PDP. We are ready for the task ahead.”

He also used the opportunity to clarify the exchange of flags, adding that it was done to welcome Lagos4Lagos into the PDP fold and nothing more to it.

“We are not in the PDP to struggle with the structure of the party, but to win the governorship.” He added.

Speaking earlier, Ojo LGA chairman, Elder James Agbaje said he was excited with the smooth working relationship between the PDP and Lagos4Lagos in the local government, adding that all the eleven Ward chairmen of the party are present to welcome Jandor’s group.

Dignitaries at the programme include: Ojo LGA chairman, Elder James Agbaje, Alhaji Adio Salami, Alhaja Tanwa Olusi, Alhaji Sabit Okanlawon,Deji Wellington, Prince Sunday Ajayi and Bode Makinde among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria