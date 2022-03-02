Senate

…says President does not control lawmakers

…gives reasons for delays in assenting to bills

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Presidency has expressed optimism that the National Assembly will expunge the controversial section 84(12) in the electoral act which mandated government appointees to resign their positions 3 months ahead of primary elections of political parties to be delegated.

In a press briefing, Wednesday, the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Hon. Umaru El-Yakub said that the implication now that the bill had been signed into law was that the officials would not be part of the Congresses.

He however hoped that the National would hearken to Buhari’s request of deleting the section.

He said: “On section 84(12), you remember that the President made the observation on the issue of direct, indirect and consensus on the first communication from the President which the National Assembly worked on. But on that bill, there was no such clause 84(12).

“Let me say that it has always not been the case. But government appointees have always been delegates with the right to vote and be voted for in previous elections. So, this is just out of the ordinary. In fact, what it seeks to do is to bring in that qualification that they can’t anymore which is what the President observed as ultra vires to the constitution by taking away the rights of appointees of the government. I believe that the National Assembly will do the amendment as sought by the President for the benefit of the Nigerian people”

Speaking on the implication of not amending the section, El-Yakub said that it would affect attendance at party congresses.

He said: “The Electoral Act is now a law. Section 84(12) has been signed and it is now a law. Without the amendment sought by the President which is to delete that section, the implication is that what the section suggests which is the ability of government appointees to be voted for or to vote at party congresses is no longer there. They have to resign before doing that. But if the National Assembly, in its wisdom decides to go along with what the President requested which is what we are hoping to happen, that section will be amended and the amendment, having been assented to by the President becomes an act. Then government appointees will be able to participate in the congresses as delegates and also to be voted for as candidates”.