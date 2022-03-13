Dr Bukola Saraki

By Olayinka Ajayi

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has commended the Senate for shutting down President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed amendment to Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

Speaking on a monitored programme on Channels television, ‘Sunday Politics’ Saraki who lauded the Red Chamber for being nationalistic in its approach said: “I must commend the Senate for doing the right thing. What is the right thing? It is to make laws for the nation. Democracy is for the majority, if a political appointee has a burning desire to represent his people, then he must be ready to resign and go to contest.

“To sit in an office, with undue advantage of that office, is totally unacceptable. It is not fair to others, so he can still resign and go to the contest. To me those are the things that truly do not help our democracy. So, the Senate did the right thing. It didn’t even get a second reading. So, the National Assembly has shown that when you go to that chamber you think of Nigeria not the political party you are representing. So, they did what is in the best interest of this country. The House of Representatives would do the same thing because this is what is right.

Asked if it would be fair on political appointees that were former governors like him, the former Senate President said: “What is important for us now should be how to run an inclusive system. A lot of young people are giving up on the system. They feel the system is rigged and then you think we should make the system more difficult for them? I will not support that. That is why I think they did the right thing. My stand is that if they feel strongly that they want to participate in parties’ conventions they should resign.”

Vanguard News Nigeria