By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Thursday, wrote the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over review of Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency bye-election held on February 26, 2022, based on the newly signed Electoral Act 2022.

The letter addressed to the Chairman of INEC, Prof Yakubu Mahmood, with subject ‘We Call for the Immediate Review the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency Bye-Election in Defence of the New Electoral Act’ was signed by Executive Director, Adopt A Goal Initiative, AGI, Ariyo Raphael Dare, and endorsed by Center For Liberty.

The CSOs in the letter urged the commission to urgently investigate the “electoral perfidy that took place in Cross Rivers State and immediately review the outcome of the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency by-election.”

The letter reads in part, “Permit us to use this opportunity to congratulate you, sir, for your unparalleled commitment to the operationalisation of the Electoral Act 2022. This progressive reform would not have been possible without your leadership and effort of the commission.

“As you are aware, Adopt a Goal Initiative (AGI) and our sister body, Center For Liberty (CFL) were among the leading organisations that worked tirelessly for the passage of the new Electoral Act.

While we have a high level confidence in your commission and leadership to conduct credible elections, on our part, we also have a commitment to ensure that the new law is faithfully implemented and jealously guided.

“Mr Chairman, it is troubling that less than 30 hours after the Electoral Bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, we have seen some shameful, irresponsible and reckless conducts that threaten the legal regime, in the recently conducted by-elections in some areas across the country.

