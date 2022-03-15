.

By Dennis Agbo

A group of Enugu West Senatorial district political leaders, Ife Emelumma, have faulted the position of Senator Ike Ekweremadu that there was no governorship zoning arrangement in the state, recalling that indeed Ekweremadu signed a document where the Enugu political leaders consented to the rotation of governorship of the state in 2013.

The group in a press conference in Enugu, on Tuesday, distributed minutes of the state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus meeting held at the Governor’s lodge Enugu on July 7, 2013, where Senator Ekweremadu, purportedly signed as number four in the attendance list.

Leader of the group, Senator Ben-Collins Ndu, while addressing newsmen said he wondered why Ekweremadu who was physically present in the meeting, “and who is a Christian, chose the Lenten period to tell a big lie that there was no Zoning in Enugu state.”

.

Ndu however agreed that there was no written zoning and rotation of governorship position in the state, but that the Enugu west stakeholders and leaders of Thought at Ife Emelumma Enugu west mega rally in August last year agreed that the governor of Enugu state in 2023 election will come from Enugu East senatorial district, while the turn of Enugu West Senatorial district will be in 2031.

According to Ndu: “Ekweremadu was number four in the attendance list and he signed. He lied because he participated in the meeting and signed on the day it was resolved in 2013 and the rotation is for continued peace in the state. Ekweremadu is heating up the process that his party had concluded. He has just turned his back on the party to talk about the constitution and freedom.

“What he is doing is like medicine after death, it’s an afterthought and it’s too late for him. This is somebody who has benefited so much from the party and the state and he should allow peace to reign, but we know that at the end of the day he will come back to his senses because he is one of us.

“What he is saying is not going to work because it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial district. Ike (Ekweremadu) is a team player and at the end of the day he will see a reason to step down,” Ndu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria