By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, paid on the spot assessment at Apongbon, Lagos Island to inspect the damage caused by the last week fire incident around Eko Bridge, Ebute Ero and environs.

Sanwo-Olu, during the inspection declared that the seven day ultimatum to traders to vacate and relocate from under bridges across the state remained in force as enforcement team have been mobilised to carryout the order accordingly.

The inferno which occurred barely six days ago, destroyed goods worth millions of naira causing major damage to the structural integrity of the bridge.

Sanwo-Olu, was accompanied on the inspection by council chairmen, cabinet members, among others.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke Osanyintolu, who conducted the governor round the scenes, gave some updates on the situation.

The governor and the team visited affected markets under the bridge which included: Irewole, ECOWAS, Asejere, among others.

Sanwo-Olu also inspected the extent of damage the fire impacted on the bridge, which opened up the slabs that divided the Eko Bridge at the Apongbon Section, outward Lagos Island.

The governor, who expressed displeasure at the loss, during the inspection, addressed some of the affected traders occupying the underbridge and stressed the need to leave the the place for the general good.

He stressed clearly that the traders under the bridge will not be allowed to continue to occupy underbridge, saying, “The 7-Day ultimatum which will expire on March 31, 2022, stands.”

Sanwo-Olu also visited Obalende under bridge to assess the situation in order to prevent future occurrence.

Recall that Lagos State was practically brought to a halt in the ensuing pandemonium in the early hours last Wednesday, when inferno gutted several shops in a makeshift market, under Apongbon Bridge, extending to Eko Bridge, which left goods worth millions of naira destroyed in the process.

The bridge was badly affected due to intense impact of the inferno.

Men of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Team who arrived the scene battled several hours to put out the raging fire.

Consequently, in a swift reaction, Lagos State Government shut the Eko Bridge, issued a 48 hours quit notice to owners and occupants of makeshift and containerized shops under bridges across the state or face the consequences.

Commenting on the development, the Director of the state’s fire service, Margaret Adeseye, said that the fire service officials quickly, curtailed the inferno from spreading to other locations under the bridge.

She however, urged the public to take fire safety seriously.

“We need to be fire conscious, the best fire fought is the one prevented. Let us prevent fire everywhere we find ourselves and obey rules regarding that,” Adeseye said.

Also, Oke-Osanyintolu, while announcing the quit notice explained that it became necessary to restore norlmacy to the environment as well as ensure safety of lives and properties.

LASEMA boss, who lamented the clustering nature of shops and level of environmental degradation caused by the traders, vowed that enforcement team would arrest and prosecute owners and occupants who are found under the bridges after expiration of the notice.

Also, the Federal Government gave occupants of spaces under its bridges in Lagos State seven days to vacate the spaces or be forcefully evicted.

The Director of Highways, Bridges and Design in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Oluropo Oyetade, who represented the Minister, Babatunde Fashola, said: “All occupants under our bridges, particularly in Lagos now, have seven days, starting today, to leave.

“By March 31, the taskforce will begin to forcefully evict recalcitrant persons. Such persons would also pay to remove their goods.

“By March 31, we will start cleaning up our bridges because if there were no illegal occupants of the space under this bridge, this fire would have been contained.

“The Eko Bridge has just been awarded for repairs, the contractor has not started work yet and now this has happened.

“Government can not keep committing huge resources to maintain infrastructure while some unscrupulous elements will continue to draw us back by damaging them.

“The enforcement order will also be extended to other states after now because we can’t continue to record such cases.”

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, described the situation as sad.

“It’s a sad say for us but this was clearly avoidable. We have said it many times that the bridges are not places you store explosives and chemicals. People who live under the bridges don’t even know this.

“There are many containers here and we don’t know who is who, and this has compounded the fire because it’s difficult to contain it due to lack of accessibility.

“Even the water trucks cannot get close enough because everywhere is clogged. It looks like we brought this upon ourselves. We heaped this upon ourselves.”