



Residents and petrol users in Ekiti have called on the Petroleum Products Consumer Protection Agency to prevail on filling stations selling fuel above normal pump price to desist from the act.

The petrol users made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some petrol stations in Ado Ekiti.

Mrs Tola Ibigbami explained that since the product is now available in almost all the filling stations, they should revert to the approved pump price.

Mr Ayo Adegbola also noted that the increase in the official pump price was one of the factors responsible for the hike in the price of goods and transport fares.

They both expressed their dissatisfaction over the attitude of the Petroleum Products Consumer Protection Agency, saying that the agency has not been alive to its responsibilities.



